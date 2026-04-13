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Dacoit box office collection day 4: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film shows dip after steady weekend, collects 21 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 4: The film starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap has collected over ₹20 crore in India so far.

Apr 13, 2026 10:17 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Dacoit box office collection day 4: Cinematographer-turned-director Shaneil Deo’s debut film Dacoit: A Love Story hit screens on Friday. The film starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap crossed 20 crore net in India. After holding steady through the weekend, the film witnessed an expected dip on Monday.

Dacoit box office collection

Dacoit box office collection day 4: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in a still from the film.

Trade website Sacnilk reports that Dacoit collected 2.01 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its domestic total to 21.81 crore. The film saw an expected dip, given that it’s a weekday after holding steady through the weekend.

Dacoit registered a 6.55 crore opening on Friday and showed minimal improvement by bringing in 6.85 crore and 6.40 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The film seems to be performing better in Telugu than the Hindi version despite being shot simultaneously in both languages.

The over 20 crore domestic collection means that Dacoit might cross the 25.92 crore lifetime domestic haul of Sesh’s previous film HIT: The Second Case (2022) soon. However, there’s still a way to go if it has to beat Major (2022), which had a domestic collection of 41.03 crore.

About Dacoit

He also praised Supriya for making what he termed as ‘one of the best films of the year’ writing, “#Supriya it’s amazing how you pulled off one of the best films of the year. Full power to you rockstar. Beautifully directed, terrific score, amazing visuals. Big congratulations to the team.” Dacoit was supposed to be released in March but was delayed amid Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s release and reign at the box office.

 
adivi sesh mrunal thakur
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