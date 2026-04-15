Dacoit box office collection day 6: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film lags behind Major; collects 26 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 6: Shaneil Deo’s Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Dacoit: A Love Story was released in theatres on Friday. In the six days since its release, the film has shown no improvement but has held steady amid mixed reviews. While the film became Sesh’s biggest opening till date, the film has yet to catch up to his highest-grosser, Major.

Dacoit box office collection

Dacoit box office collection day 6: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the Shaneil Deo film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dacoit has collected ₹1.10 crore net on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹26.60 crore. The film surpassed HIT: The Second Case’s lifetime net of ₹25.92 crore, but has yet to catch up to Major. For context, the patriotic action film had made ₹30.65 crore in India in six days.

On its opening day, Dacoit collected ₹6.55 crore and showed a minimal spike over the weekend. It collected ₹6.85 crore on Saturday and ₹6.40 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film made ₹2.70 crore and showed slight improvement on Tuesday, with a collection of ₹3 crore. However, the film showed a dip again on Wednesday.

Adivi Sesh on mixed reviews

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{{^usCountry}} Sesh admitted in an interview with Hindustan Times that, while Dacoit was his highest opening yet, it did not receive the same kind of reviews as Goodachari or Major did. He said, “I've always been the critical darling in the past, whether it was Major or some of my other films. This time, I didn't get the [same] critical reaction. But what [we] got was the biggest opening of my career. And, usually, mid-range heroes have a steep fall on a Sunday or a Monday... and instead, we're surging on a Tuesday. So for me, the audience response has been extraordinary.” About Dacoit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sesh admitted in an interview with Hindustan Times that, while Dacoit was his highest opening yet, it did not receive the same kind of reviews as Goodachari or Major did. He said, “I've always been the critical darling in the past, whether it was Major or some of my other films. This time, I didn't get the [same] critical reaction. But what [we] got was the biggest opening of my career. And, usually, mid-range heroes have a steep fall on a Sunday or a Monday... and instead, we're surging on a Tuesday. So for me, the audience response has been extraordinary.” About Dacoit {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dacoit, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is directed by Shaneil Deo and co-written by Sesh. It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios. Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan and Atul Kulkarni also star in the film. The film was released in theatres on April 10 to mixed reviews. It tells the story of a convict who escapes prison to take revenge on his ex-lover. He embarks on a chain of robberies to pursue his vendetta, but things change when he crosses paths with her again. Dacoit has grossed over ₹41 crore worldwide since its release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dacoit, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is directed by Shaneil Deo and co-written by Sesh. It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios. Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan and Atul Kulkarni also star in the film. The film was released in theatres on April 10 to mixed reviews. It tells the story of a convict who escapes prison to take revenge on his ex-lover. He embarks on a chain of robberies to pursue his vendetta, but things change when he crosses paths with her again. Dacoit has grossed over ₹41 crore worldwide since its release. {{/usCountry}}

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Sesh was last seen in the 2022 films Major and HIT: The Second Case. He now has G2, the sequel to Goodachari, lined up.

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