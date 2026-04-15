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Dacoit box office collection day 6: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film lags behind Major; collects 26 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 6: Shaneil Deo's Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap-starrer received mixed reviews upon its release. 

Apr 15, 2026 10:09 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Dacoit box office collection day 6: Shaneil Deo’s Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Dacoit: A Love Story was released in theatres on Friday. In the six days since its release, the film has shown no improvement but has held steady amid mixed reviews. While the film became Sesh’s biggest opening till date, the film has yet to catch up to his highest-grosser, Major.

Dacoit box office collection

Dacoit box office collection day 6: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the Shaneil Deo film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dacoit has collected 1.10 crore net on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to 26.60 crore. The film surpassed HIT: The Second Case’s lifetime net of 25.92 crore, but has yet to catch up to Major. For context, the patriotic action film had made 30.65 crore in India in six days.

On its opening day, Dacoit collected 6.55 crore and showed a minimal spike over the weekend. It collected 6.85 crore on Saturday and 6.40 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film made 2.70 crore and showed slight improvement on Tuesday, with a collection of 3 crore. However, the film showed a dip again on Wednesday.

Adivi Sesh on mixed reviews

Sesh was last seen in the 2022 films Major and HIT: The Second Case. He now has G2, the sequel to Goodachari, lined up.

 
adivi sesh mrunal thakur
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