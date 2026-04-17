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Dacoit box office collection day 8: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's film collects 29 crore as it enters 2nd week

Dacoit box office collection day 8: Shaneil Deo's Telugu-Hindi film stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. 

Apr 17, 2026 11:03 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Dacoit box office collection day 8: Shaneil Deo’s romantic drama, Dacoit: A Love Story, was released in theatres on April 10. The film managed to smash through Adivi Sesh’s previous film, HIT: The Second Case’s lifetime haul, but has yet to beat Major’s numbers. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, opened to mixed reviews but has become Sesh’s highest opening yet.

Dacoit box office collection

Dacoit box office collection day 8: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dacoit collected 86 lakhs net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to 29.31 crore. The film beat HIT 2’s 25.92 crore lifetime haul a few days ago, but has yet to catch up to Major’s 41.03 crore collection. Dacoit, which was also shot in Telugu and Hindi like Major, collected 28.45 crore in its first week.

On its opening day, Dacoit collected 6.55 crore and stayed steady through the weekend, bringing in 6.85 crore and 6.40 crore. On Monday, the film collected 2.70 crore, bringing in 3 crore on Tuesday, showing a slight improvement after a dip. On Wednesday, Dacoit dipped again, with a 1.55 crore collection, and on Thursday, a 1.40 crore collection.

Anurag Kashyap reveals how he was cast

 
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