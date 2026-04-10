Dacoit box office prediction: Adivi Sesh film feels Dhurandhar 2 heat; to open at 4 crore, less than Anaganaga Oka Raju

Dacoit box office: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer action thriller Dacoit is releasing in theatres today (April 10). The Telugu-Hindi bilingual has been marketed heavily in both markets. But the pan-India aspirations of the film may not materialise at the box office. Early trends and the absence of any solid buzz indicate an underwhelming start for the film at the box office

Dacoit advance booking collections

Dacoit: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh play the leads in the Shaneil Deo film.

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In India, Dacoit’s advance booking started on a dull note. The film sold only 25k tickets on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow in the two days leading up to its release. In comparison, big Telugu films like The RajaSaab and Ustaad Bhagat Singh sold 500K and 394K tickets respectively. However, it would be unfair to compare a small film like Dacoit with pan-India behemoths. Overseas, Dacoit fared better, crossing $100K in advance bookings for the paid previews in North America. Trade estimates show that the film crossed ₹6 crore gross in advance bookings worldwide.

Dacoit box office prediction

Despite releasing in both Hindi and Telugu, Dacoit is not expected to open in double digits at the domestic box office, which should be disappointing for its makers. In fact, early trends indicate that the film may not even reach the ₹5-crore net mark, which would give it a lower opening than the sleeper hit Anaganaga Oka Raju ( ₹5.5 crore) and the Hindi war drama Ikkis ( ₹7 crore).

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{{^usCountry}} Dacoit’s relatively slow start means that for the fourth week in a row, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 will remain cinegoers’ first choice in theatres. The spy thriller is expected to out-earn Dacoit despite being in its fourth week. Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹7 crore on Thursday and is expected to maintain that collection on Friday, too. The film has already earned over ₹1000 crore net in India and ₹1650 crore gross worldwide, making it one of India's highest-grossing films of all time. If Dacoit wants to make a recovery through word of mouth in the days to come, it will need to contend with Dhurandhar 2's strong momentum. All about Dacoit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dacoit’s relatively slow start means that for the fourth week in a row, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 will remain cinegoers’ first choice in theatres. The spy thriller is expected to out-earn Dacoit despite being in its fourth week. Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹7 crore on Thursday and is expected to maintain that collection on Friday, too. The film has already earned over ₹1000 crore net in India and ₹1650 crore gross worldwide, making it one of India's highest-grossing films of all time. If Dacoit wants to make a recovery through word of mouth in the days to come, it will need to contend with Dhurandhar 2's strong momentum. All about Dacoit {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is an action thriller starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The film was earlier set for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as Dhurandhar: The Revenge was also planned for the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is an action thriller starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The film was earlier set for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as Dhurandhar: The Revenge was also planned for the same day. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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