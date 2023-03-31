Dasara box office day 1 collection: Nani, Keerthy Suresh’s film grosses 38 crore globally

Actor Nani’s latest release Dasara, a riveting drama about the ugly side of politics and revenge, registered a good start at the box-office on the first day. Globally, the film has grossed ₹38 crore which is said to be the career-highest opening for a Nani-starrer. Also read: Dasara movie review: Nani film is a familiar but riveting tale of friendship and revenge

Nani in a still from Dasara.

In Dasara, directed by debutant Odella Srikanth, Nani plays a character called Dharani. The film is a familiar tale of uprising, revenge and friendship. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that the film had grossed ₹38 crore on the first day. “#Dasara emerges as the #1 MOVIE at the Indian Box Office with a Gross of 38 CRORES+ on Day 1” he tweeted. He also called Nani a natural star.

Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Dasara follows the story template like many of its recent counterparts like Rangasthalam and Narappa. The movie’s deeply rooted setting and how Srikanth manages to transport the viewer to a never seen before milieu of coal-laden hamlet seems to have worked in the film’s favour.

In a pre-release interview with Hindustan Times, Nani spoke about the current pan-Indian wave. He said that releasing a film in multiple languages doesn’t make it a pan-Indian project. “Dasara is a Telugu film which we felt will appeal to audiences across languages. Hence, we decided to release it in multiple languages. Dasara is set in a world that’ll be alien to Telugu as well as Hindi audiences. That’s what makes this film unique. A film doesn’t become pan-Indian just by being released in five languages,” Nani told HT.

He said what makes a film truly pan-Indian is the acceptance of the audiences. “When Baahubali 1 was released, it wasn’t a pan-Indian film. After audiences lapped up the first part in a big way, the hype around the second part grew manifolds and that naturally made Baahubali 2 a truly pan-Indian project. It’s the same case with the KGF series and Pushpa. Audiences make a film pan-Indian with their acceptance,” he said.

