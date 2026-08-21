The controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's exit from Prabhas-starrer Spirit has resurfaced after producer Pranay Reddy Vanga, brother of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, opened up about the casting change. While Deepika's reported eight-hour workday demand had earlier dominated the discussion, Pranay has now said that remuneration, scheduling and other disagreements also contributed to her exit. He has also claimed that details about the film's story and Deepika's character were leaked after the makers started exploring other casting options.

What led to Deepika's exit

Deepika Padukone’s Spirit exit takes fresh turn as producer alleges 10% profit demand, story leak.

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Pranay said talks with Deepika went on for nearly a year and a half, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga keen to cast her in the film. However, the two sides eventually couldn't agree on the terms. He also claimed that the money talks became complicated after Deepika allegedly asked for a share of the film’s profits instead of negotiating only her acting fee.

Speaking to NTV Telugu, Pranay said, “The reason is the same as what was already mentioned. One was remuneration, the second was timing. Apart from that, there are some other reasons too. She demanded 10 percent from the film's profit. Soon after, everything went overboard. See, she can ask for anything. If we are willing to give, we can give. But the economics (budget) should also work out for us. We thought that it was not working.”

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{{^usCountry}} Pranay clarified that the issue was not just about adding another ₹5-6 crore to Deepika’s fee. He said the makers had to consider the film’s overall budget and felt that the proposed financial terms did not make sense for Spirit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pranay clarified that the issue was not just about adding another ₹5-6 crore to Deepika’s fee. He said the makers had to consider the film’s overall budget and felt that the proposed financial terms did not make sense for Spirit. {{/usCountry}}

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Producer makes story leak allegation

Pranay also claimed that details about the film and Deepika's character began surfacing publicly after the makers started considering other actresses for the role. “Once we started looking for other options, they started leaking everything. We discussed the story and character with her. Things discussed internally should not be revealed but she leaked all of them. That is why we are disturbed,” Pranay stated.

His comments also bring Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s May 2025 cryptic post back into focus. The director had then hinted that an actor had betrayed his trust by sharing details that were meant to stay private. "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much :-) खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे ! ," the director had written on X.

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Deepika on the eight-hour workday controversy

Deepika had earlier addressed the criticism over her reported eight-hour workday demand. Speaking to Brut India, she questioned why actresses should be judged for setting work-hour boundaries when male stars in the industry have also had similar conditions. "I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. I am saying this, if I may say so myself, a top star, so you can only imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else, for the crew, for example," she had said.

Triptii Dimri steps in

After Deepika's exit, Triptii Dimri stepped in as the female lead opposite Prabhas. The actor is no stranger to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, having previously worked with the filmmaker in Animal.

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Announcing her excitement about joining the project, Triptii wrote on social media, “Still sinking in… So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga… Honoured to be a part of your vision.”

About Spirit

Spirit marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second collaboration with T-Series after Animal. Starring Prabhas in the lead, the film will release in eight languages. The cast also features Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai. The film is currently slated to arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027.

On Deepika's next

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Whilst Deepika Padukone's last movie were Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, she has signed onto star in Allu Arjun's Raaka, helmed by Atlee Kumar. She has been completing her portions whilst being eight months pregnant. She is due to give birth to her second child in September. The actor will also be seen in important special role in Shah Rukh Khan's King this Christmas.