Devara: Saif Ali Khan looks intense as Bhaira, Jr. NTR reveals first look on actor's birthday

On Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday on Wednesday, the makers of his upcoming film have shared the first look from the film Devara. Also starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the first look poster of Saif Ali Khan was shared by the makers as well as Jr. NTR on social media. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor wishes her ‘ultimate lover’ Saif Ali Khan on his birthday; Sara and Ibrahim bring him balloons)

Saif as Bhaira

Saif Ali Khan stars as Bhaira in Devara.

Saif who plays the antagonist in the film, wowed fans in the rustic avatar for the first look. The name of his character 'Bhaira' was also revealed. On the poster, Saif is seen looking menacingly to one side, with long, unkempt and curly hair. Jr NTR shared the poster on his X account and wrote, "Bhaira. Happy Birthday Saif Sir. #Devara."

About Devara

Devara marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan. Fans reacted enthusiastically to the first look of the actor and added to the comments. "Wow, looks fire!" said a fan. "Its Devara vs Bhaira!" exclaimed another. Many also reacted with fire emoticons.

Devara marks the second collaboration between star Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. The film also marks the Telugu debut of actor Janhvi Kapoor. According to rumours, the film features NTR in dual roles of father and son. Earlier, the first look of Jr. NTR was also revealed, which saw him holding a blood-soaked spear and standing with a fierce look.

Jr NTR request to fans

Recently, Jr NTR had requested fans not to keep constantly keep asking for updates about his next projects as it puts a lot of pressure on a lot of people. “Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, which released this year in June. The film, which is based on the Ramayana, starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film met with controversies over his dialogues and poor VFX. Devara releases next year, on April 5.

