Double iSmart vs Mr Bachchan box office report: Both films witness massive drop on day 2

Double iSmart vs Mr Bachchan box office report: Independence Day witnessed a clash between two anticipated Telugu films — Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart and Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan. According to Sacnilk.com, the movies have made ₹8.85 nett and ₹6.35 nett at the box office in India so far, witnessing a massive drop on day 2 of release. (Also Read: Double iSmart review: Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh's film is ‘double’ annoying) Double iSmart vs Mr Bachchan box office report: Ram Pothineni, Kavya Thapar, Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse in stills from the films.

Double iSmart vs Mr Bachchan box office report

Double iSmart opened to a collection of ₹7.35 crore nett on Thursday, making ₹6.9 crore in Telugu alone and ₹0.45 crore in Hindi. The film witnessed a 79.59 percent drop in collections on Friday, collecting ₹1.5 crore – making ₹1.4 crore in Telugu and ₹0.1 crore in Hindi. Its two-day collection stands at ₹8.85 crore.

As for Mr Bachchan, the film had paid premieres on Wednesday, making ₹1.8 crore. On its opening day, Thursday, it made ₹3.45 crore nett, with a 68.12 percent drop in collections on Friday, earning the film ₹1.1 crore. This takes the movie's total to ₹6.35 crore, and unlike Double iSmart, Mr Bachchan was released only in Telugu.

Given that it’s the weekend and there’s Raksha Bandhan on Monday, it remains to be seen if the film’s business will pick up.

About Double iSmart and Mr Bachchan

Puri’s Double iSmart stars Ram Pothineni, Kavya Thapar, Sanjay Dutt, and Bani J in the lead roles. It is a sequel to his 2019 hit film iSmart Shankar. Ram reprises his role as the titular character, while Sanjay plays a gangster named Big Bull. The film sees Big Bull cornering Shankar to transfer his memories into him so he can attain immortality.

Harish’s Mr Bachchan is a remake of the 2018 Hindi film Raid. The film tells the story of an honest Income Tax officer who is tasked with conducting a raid on MP Mutyam Jaggaiah’s house. Ravi Teja plays the titular character while Bhagyashri Borse plays his love interest Jikki and Jagapathi Babu plays the MP under fire.