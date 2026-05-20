Dragon glimpse: Jr NTR breathes fire, stands atop pile of bodies; Prashanth Neel film gives viewers Salaar flashbacks

Jr NTR's next with Salaar and KGF-fame director Prashanth Neel finally has an official title. The film, till now referred to as NTR-Neel, is called Dragon. Its first glimpse was shared by the makers late on Tuesday night, and it features NTR in an action-packed avatar that reminded many viewers of Neel's previous blockbusters.

Dragon glimpse out

Dragon stars Jr NTR in the lead role.

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On Tuesday night at 10.52 PM, Mythri Movie Makers shared the official Dragon glimpse on their YouTube channel and social media handles, which the actor and director also reposted.

The glimpse of Dragon is primarily an introduction video of the characters in the movie, concluding with the power-packed presentation of Anil Kapoor's cop role. The four-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer begins with Indian history, opium industry in pre and post-independent India.

Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies. NTR is shown, all guns blazing, taking on villain after villain single-handedly in a place reminiscent of the coal fields of Salaar and gold mines of KGF. The influence of Neel's filmmaking and colour palette is clearly visible in the teaser.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from NTR, the glimpse reveals several other key characters in the film, including the first looks of Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, among others. Fans react to Dragon glimpse {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from NTR, the glimpse reveals several other key characters in the film, including the first looks of Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, among others. Fans react to Dragon glimpse {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many fans praised NTR's ruthless turn and chiselled physique in the glimpse. “NTR is not simply acting,he is just living in that character,” wrote one. Another added, “KGF had Rocky, Salaar had Deva… now arrives the DRAGON.” There was praise for the world Neel created as well. “Nobody comes close to Prashant Neel when it is about world building,” read one comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many fans praised NTR's ruthless turn and chiselled physique in the glimpse. “NTR is not simply acting,he is just living in that character,” wrote one. Another added, “KGF had Rocky, Salaar had Deva… now arrives the DRAGON.” There was praise for the world Neel created as well. “Nobody comes close to Prashant Neel when it is about world building,” read one comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, many fans also felt that the film looked very visually similar to the director's previous films. “Is it only me or anyone else is also feeling that the glimpse is giving the vibe of KGF and Salaar?” asked one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, many fans also felt that the film looked very visually similar to the director's previous films. “Is it only me or anyone else is also feeling that the glimpse is giving the vibe of KGF and Salaar?” asked one. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Dragon

The much-awaited glimpse of Jr NTR-starrer Dragon was released ahead of the actor's birthday. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 11, 2027. Dragon is jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts.

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The movie is set to release in 5 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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