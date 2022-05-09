F3 trailer: Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia's obsession with money in F2 sequel looks hilarious

The trailer of upcoming Telugu comedy F3, which stars Venkatesh, Varun Teja, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, was released on Monday and it promises to be a fun-filled sequel to the blockbuster film F2. Going by the trailer, the film looks like a comedy that’s centered on the lead characters’ obsession with making more money and the problems they face in the process. Also read: Sayani Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia laugh it off as they turn up to Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in same saree. See pics

The 2 minutes and 32-second-long trailer offers limitless entertainment with the story revolving around money. Venkatesh’s night blindness and Varun Tej’s stammering assure the audience is in for a fun ride. The rich dreams of the middle class and how far they’d go to achieve it forms the crux of the story. Tamannaah and Mehreen are equally amusing as sisters. They look stunning in both traditional and glamorous avatars. The film also stars Sunil, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Sonal Chauhan among others.

In a recent media interaction, director Anil Ravipudi revealed that he had already decided to continue the Fun & Frustration series before F2 became a blockbuster success. That is why he began F3 as another shot in the franchise. "While F2 was all about marital issues, F3 will be all about money. Each role has its own significance, and I've attempted to incorporate the most relatable aspects "Anil had said.

After starring in two back-to-back remakes such as Narappa and Drushyam 2, Venkatesh is back with an original project. Varun Tej was recently seen playing a boxer in Telugu sports drama Ghani, which turned out to be a box-office dud.

