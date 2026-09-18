Fans have a meltdown after Mandaadi director claims Suhas faced racism in Telugu states; actor doesn't deny it

Telugu actor Suhas debuted in Tamil with Mathi Maran’s sports drama Mandaadi, which also starred Soori in the lead role. While celebrating the film’s success, the filmmaker claimed that Suhas had faced racism over his skin colour in the Telugu states, something that was celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The statement left fans fuming, especially when the actor didn’t correct the filmmaker.

What did Mandaadi director say?

Suhas and Mathi Maran recently worked together in the Tamil film Mandaadi.

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Talking at the event celebrating Mandaadi’s success, Maran said, “I know Suhas was feeling very bad during the shoot because of his colour and the racist comments he received from back home.” When the actor smiled and bent his head, the director said, “Don’t worry, I won’t go in depth. But he would feel bad, I told him that we would answer them at our success meet.”

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{{^usCountry}} Maran then added, “I do not know who made the comments, but to answer them, we do not discriminate against our actors based on their skin colour in Tamil Nadu. You can watch the film and call him back. Here in Tamil Nadu, every house now knows Suhas. His character, Sattapuli, is an emotion. I made a promise to Suhas, and I think I fulfilled it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maran then added, “I do not know who made the comments, but to answer them, we do not discriminate against our actors based on their skin colour in Tamil Nadu. You can watch the film and call him back. Here in Tamil Nadu, every house now knows Suhas. His character, Sattapuli, is an emotion. I made a promise to Suhas, and I think I fulfilled it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Suhas smiled as Soori cheered when the filmmaker said that.

Internet fumes as Suhas doesn’t correct him

As soon as a video of Maran’s statement gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), many fans had varied feelings. “There was a point post my mrg I went to almost all premieres or first day shows of Suhas with family. Enjoyed his comic films as well. But from now I wouldn’t watch his films even in OTT. I remember @sekhargvvs even joking that we are his fans. Get out of TFI #Suhas,” fumed one X user.

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“#Suhas has done 10 theatrical films as a lead actor in Telugu cinema! From 2018 to the present, he has been acting in multiple films every year. In what way have these racist comments affected him or his career? Who even passed those comments in the first place?” questioned another. “If you don't choose proper roles, your film flops, who's problem is it?? Someone belittling the very industry you got the opportunities from & you are happy about it. Sick!! Color was never an issue, its your mindset to blame others for your mistakes,” fumed one X user.

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“valla team anadam correct or wrong anedhi pakkana pedithe, mana suhas anna ledhu telugu vallu nannu baga recive chesukunaru ani cheppakapovadam wrong, ledha may be ayna kuda ahde feel lo unnaremo (Putting aside if it’s correct or wrong for their team to say that, it’s wrong of Suhas to not point out that Telugu people have received him well. Or maybe, he feels the same too),” wrote one X user.

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Then there were others who came to Suhas’ defence, pointing out that it’s not wrong of him to be open about his experience. One post read: “you guys are delusional if you think Suhas DIDN’T face racist comments. yes, not everyone is like that and i also don’t think he meant Telugu audience in general said that about Suhas, but he’s definitely been called offensive things because of his color. there’s nothing wrong in pointing that out. talking about a time when you felt discriminated is not wrong, especially if that’s something they may have faced personally.”

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Suhas’ statement after the controversy

After Maran’s statement blew up on social media, Suhas chose not to address the controversy and instead thanked those who supported him along the way. He wrote about how he went from making short films on YouTube to becoming a character actor and eventually a lead actor with his fans’ support. “Whatever I am today is because of your love, encouragement and belief in me. That recognition opened doors for me, including the opportunity to be part of Mandaadi,” he wrote.

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The Colour Photo actor further added, “You embraced me for my work, regardless of anything. My journey itself is a testament to that. I will always remember who gave me my beginning and the encouragement to reach this stage. I will continue working hard to honour your trust through my performances. My heartfelt thanks to all my audience and viewers across states, for the love you have shown for Mandaadi and my character.”

Suhas, who debuted in Tollywood with the 2018 film Padi Padi Leche Manasu, transitioned to lead roles with the 2020 hit Colour Photo. He last starred in the Telugu film Hey Balwanth.