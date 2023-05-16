Fans mob Rashmika Mandanna for selfies at event, actor stops to take pic with a young girl. Watch

On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna attended the song launch event for the Telugu film Baby in Hyderabad. After she left, she was mobbed by relentless fans wanting to take a picture with her. Her security had to physically move some of them away from her path. However, the actor did stop to take a quick selfie with a young girl who called out for her as she was leaving. (Also read: Aishwarya Rajesh says she'd have played Srivalli better than Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa)

Rashmika Mandana was mobbed by fans at a song launch event in Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo account shared the video on Instagram of the slightly terrifying encounter as fans tried to get to Rashmika for a picture. The actor, who had worn a long beige sharara, was exiting the event venue after the song launch. Her security pulled away fans who tried to take a selfie with her. In the video, the actor is surprised by the clamor around her. There is a loud crash of something solid falling as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bodyguards try to prevent anyone else from taking pictures but Rashika stopped after she hears one girl cry out her name. The young woman in a floral dress looks pleased that she stopped for her. Rashmika tells her, "Fast, fast, fast" as they quickly take the photo. Fans commenting on the Instagram post felt Rashmika's security was too strict. One fan wrote, "Unfair bro this is guys bouncers behaviour." While another added, "I really don’t understand whats make difference to your life by taking selfie with celebrities."

The Telugu film Baby stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin. It is written and directed by Sai Rajesh. Rashmika was on hand to present and launch the song Premisthunna composed by Vijai Bulganin. Anand is the younger brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika was last seen in the Netflix film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently shooting for the Telugu film Rainbow. Later this year, she will be seen in Hindi film Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She stars in the film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the eagerly awaited sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun. The first film, directed by Sukumar, became a global hit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.