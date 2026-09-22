Fauzi producer confirms Prabhas' film is delayed, promises Baahubali-scale grandeur: 'It's a next-level movie'

One of the most anticipated films starring Prabhas, Fauzi has been delayed. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period drama was earlier scheduled to release on December 3, 2026. However, reports recently suggested that the film could be pushed to 2027 due to pending post-production work. The makers have now confirmed that the release has been postponed, although a new date has not been announced yet.

Fauzi producer confirms delayed release

Fauzi producer gives an update on Prabhas film.

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Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the delay while speaking at the pre-release event of Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise on September 21. He said the film was being pushed back but assured fans that the additional time would be used to deliver a large-scale project.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravi said, "Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it's a next-level movie. You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It's a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It's such a massive and great movie." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi said, "Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it's a next-level movie. You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It's a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It's such a massive and great movie." {{/usCountry}}

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Fauzi was earlier set to release on December 3. The film was expected to face competition from Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma and Dulquer Salmaan’s Sri Sri, both of which are scheduled to release on December 4, 2026. With the Prabhas-starrer now delayed, the makers are expected to announce a new release date for the film in 2027.

About Fauzi

Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed romantic drama Sita Ramam. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, known for films such as the Pushpa franchise. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films is presenting the project.

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The film has generated considerable interest because of its director, cast and reported scale. It also marks Prabhas’ return to a period drama after several big-budget projects in recent years. Alongside Prabhas, the film features Imanvi Esmail, Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Prabhas’ upcoming films

Prabhas has had several major releases in recent years. Following the success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in 2023 and Kalki 2898 AD in 2024, he was seen in The Raja Saab this year. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy received mixed reactions from audiences and critics and collected a little over ₹200 crore worldwide.

With Fauzi now pushed without a new release date, Prabhas is expected to have at least two major releases in 2027. Apart from Fauzi, the actor is also set to star in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also features Triptii Dimri and is currently scheduled to release in March 2027.