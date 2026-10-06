Feeling nostalgic for Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's experimental films? Where to watch his gems like Aditya 369, Michael Madana Kama Rajan and more

If there is one Telugu filmmaker who managed to get the cross-section between commercial success and experimentation right, it has to be Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The filmmaker, who turned 95 just a few days before his death on October 3, was known for making out-of-the-box films in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and English. While his stellar silent film Pushpaka Vimana (1987) is unfortunately unavailable to stream online, here are five other films of his you can stream.

Apoorva Sagodharargal/Vichitra Sodarulu (1989) - YouTube

Silk Smitha, Balakrishna, Kamal Haasan and Urvashi in stills from Aditya 369 and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kamal Haasan played triple roles as Sethupathi, Raja and Appu in this classic tale of revenge. His portrayal of Apu, a person with dwarfism, still remains one of his most memorable roles. Singeetham took an extraordinary premise and ensured that it still had enough comedy and emotion to entertain people.

Kamal Haasan as Apu in Apoorva Sagodharargal.

Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990) - Aha/Airtel Xstream

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kamal and Singeetham took things a step further with this film, with the actor portraying quadruplet roles as Michael, Madanagopal, Kameshwaran and Subramaniam Raju. An elaborate comedy filled with eccentric characters, the film added a playful touch by featuring Singeetham in the opening credits. Aditya 369 (1991) - YouTube/Airtel Xstream {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamal and Singeetham took things a step further with this film, with the actor portraying quadruplet roles as Michael, Madanagopal, Kameshwaran and Subramaniam Raju. An elaborate comedy filled with eccentric characters, the film added a playful touch by featuring Singeetham in the opening credits. Aditya 369 (1991) - YouTube/Airtel Xstream {{/usCountry}}

Read More

At a time when making a time-travel film in India was a distant dream, Singeetham dared to make one with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. A heady mix of history and science fiction, aided by cool costumes and ambitious visuals, the film veers between the Vijayanagara empire and a dystopian future.

Little John (2001) - YouTube

Singeetham’s idea of a rom-com came mixed with a touch of fantasy and folklore in Little John. Jyotika and Bentley Mitchum headlined a cross-cultural love story in which an American tries to impress his Indian girlfriend’s parents and finds himself shrunken in size after approaching a guru for help.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bentley Mitchum and Jyotika in Little John.

Sing Geetham (2026) - Netflix

Even for his final film, Singeetham went out with a bang, making a fully sung-through musical fantasy with the help of Nag Ashwin. An isolated village, hidden gold, a sacred tree, and a musical curse drive this story, with the filmmaker batting for environmental conservation in his own style.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singeetham leaves behind a legacy beyond the National Film Awards and state awards he garnered in his lifetime. He revolutionised South Indian cinema with his experimental approach and pioneered the sci-fi genre down south. Filmmakers such as Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin and Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma have cited him as their inspiration.