Ganesh Chaturthi: Ram Charan, Upasana bring Bappa home with Klin Kaara. See pics from celebrations

Telugu star Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with the full family on Monday. Ram took to Instagram to share photos from the festivities at home. The pictures also included his wife Upasana Konidela, daughter Klin Kaara and his mother with other family members. (Also read: Here's how Ram Charan and Upasana's baby daughter Klin Kaara celebrated her 1st Varalakshmi Vratham)

Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their daughter's first Ganesh Chaturthi with the whole family.

For the special occasion, Ram wore a black outfit with black sunglasses a white and yellow scarf. Upasana wore a yellow suit and carried their daughter in her arms. Chiranjeevi wore a white kurta pyjama and his wife wore silk saree in yellow and red. A picture showed the family posing together in their mandir at home with a Ganpati idol.

Ram captioned his post in Telugu, “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone! This time is special ... Celebrating first ganesh chaviti with little ‘klin kara’.”

Fans of the actor loved his happy family picture. “We all proud of you sir... Thank you for save Indian culture and civilization,” wrote one. “Klin kaara is so adorable, please protect her,” wrote another fan. “Wishing you n ur family Happy ganesh chaturthi,” commented another fan.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on June 20. The couple has named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a post that read, "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi we introduce our beloved granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

Upasana also shared the posts and captioned it, "KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani. 'Game Changer' will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

