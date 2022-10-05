GodFather Twitter reviews: Fans react to Chiranjeevi’s Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer, call it 'blockbuster'

Chiranjeevi’s GodFather released in theatres on October 5. Many on Twitter are sharing their opinion after watching the Telugu remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. The Malayalam had film released in 2019 and was a box office hit. Apart from Chiranjeevi, GodFather stars Nayanthara, Satya Dev, and Puri Jagannadh, among others. Actor Salman Khan is also seen in an extended cameo in the film; he also promoted his Telugu debut alongside Chiranjeevi at recent events. Mohan Raja has directed the film. Also read: Chiranjeevi says he wasn’t satisfied with Lucifer, leaves Mohanlal fans upset

How are fans reacting to the Chiranjeevi’s latest Telugu film on social media? While some praised GodFather for being a faithful remake of Lucifer, others said Chiranjeevi had done a good job. Salman’s cameo was also appreciated by fans. One person tweeted, “Perfect, pure mass and family entertainer. Chiranjeevi’s swag is next level. Sallu bhai (Salman Khan) did his role perfectly.” The music from S Thaman was also praised. One tweet read, “A good political action-thriller that is a faithful remake, which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging. Megastar (Chiranjeevi) and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good one.”

One Twitter user also lauded the film for making just the right amount of changes to the original Malayalam film, Lucifer. “Full credit to Mohan Raja (director) for making the changes to the original and for making it very engaging. The film has a very good first half and good second half with quite a few whistle-worthy moments. Overall, a hit movie,” read a tweet. Comparing GodFather with Lucifer, one person tweeted, “Godfather is way better than Lucifer. One word review: blockbuster.”

However, one movie-goer was not too happy with the GodFather’s second half. He tweeted, “A brilliant first half followed by a very unhappy second half. This film is completely dependent on the cast’s performance rather than story…”

GodFather revolves around Brahma, played by Chiranjeevi, who returns to his hometown after two decades. Earlier, while speaking at the Hindi trailer launch of the film, Chiranjeevi had hinted at GodFather 2, and said, "I was talking to Prithviraj Sukumaran, the original director and he said that L2 (Lucifer 2) is coming very well. If you are interested, hear the subject. So, possibilities are there to make GodFather (sequel)."

