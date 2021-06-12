Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Golimaar to Jil, Gopichand’s 6 best Telugu films you must watch

In the last 20 years that Tottempudi Gopichand has been around, he has been seen in some memorable Telugu films. Here's a list on his birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Gopichand in a poster of his upcoming film, Seeti Maar.

Tottempudi Gopichand, fondly known as Gopichand, turned 42 on June 12. He is one of the most popular actors down south. With his performances and action stunts, he has established a huge fan following among Telugu audiences. After securing an engineering degree from Russia, he entered the Telugu film industry, making his debut with the 2001 film Tholi Valapu.

On his birthday, check out some of his best films:

1. Loukyam

The 2014 Telugu film starred Gopichand and Rakul Preet in prominent roles. The film portrays the story of a man who has solutions to every problem. Eventually he meets a college girl and falls for her. The rest of the film is about how he deals with the girl's gangster brother. The film was a blockbuster and grossed 21.5 crores at the box office.

2. Golimaar

As the name suggests, Golimaar is a high-voltage actioner. Gopichand plays an orphan Gangaram, who grows up to become a police officer. With his sharpshooting skills, he becomes an encounter specialist and puts an end to the atrocities of two notorious gangsters.

3. Jayam

Jayam is a 2002 Telugu film is a romantic action drama, which went on to become a blockbuster and earned about 16 crores.

4. Jil

The 2015 movie, starring Raashi Khanna and Gopichand, features him as a fire officer who falls in love with a girl and must fight bad guys to save themselves.

5. Varsham

This 2004 film was a box office hit. Gopichand plays an antagonist who falls for Trisha’s character in the film, who is in love with Prabhas’s character. The film completed 100 days in about 68 centres across the state and earned 22 crores at the box office.

6. Andhurudu

Andhurudu is a 2005 Telugu action-drama, starring Gopichand and Gowri Pandit. The film was talked about for its intense action sequences and turned out to be a blockbuster.

