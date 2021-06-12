Happy birthday Gopichand: Raashi Khanna, director Sampath Nandi join fans in wishing Seeti Maar actor
- Telugu actor Gopichand received birthday wishes from his fans, co-star Raashi Khanna and makers of his upcoming films Pakka Commercial and Seeti Maar on his special day.
South Indian star Gopichand is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Saturday. On his special day, the makers of his upcoming Telugu films - Pakka Commercial and Seeti Maar - released a new poster each.
Sharing the poster, Pakka makers Geeta Arts wrote, "Wishing our Macho & Dynamic Hero @YoursGopichand a very happy birthday. Here's the birthday special poster of #Gopichand from @DirectorMaruthi's #PakkaCommercial".
Pakka commercial director Maruti too wrote, "Wishing Maa Macho Hero @YoursGopichand a wonderful birthday in advance Presenting him in a new way of course in a #PakkaCommercial way. Happy to work with you. Long way to go #HBDGopiChand."
Actor Raashi Khanna, who stars opposite him in Pakka Commercial, wrote, "Wish you the best of everything! @YoursGopichand #HBDGopiChand."
Seeti Maar director Sampath Nandi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the most humble, grounded star n the best Family Man I know a happy birthday. Lots of love n super successful year ahead @YoursGopichand Garu #HBDGopiChand”.
Writer Gopi Mohan too tweeted, " #HappyBirthdayGopichand A gentle soul, a good human being, a hard-working hero @YoursGopichand. I cherish the good moments with u. Happy to work with u on ur successful films #Lakshyam & #Loukyam.Many more to come. Good luck to #seetimaar & #PakkaCommercial #HBDGopiChand."
Screenwriter and producer Kona Venkat wished the star and said, "My best birthday wishes to a fantastic human being and a perfect cutout @YoursGopichand Wishing u Success, health & Happiness Gopi Garu #HBDGopiChand."
On this occasion, fans and friends also wished the star. Hashtags such as #HBDGopichand #MachoStar #PakkaCommercial has been trending since morning.
A fan took to microblogging site and wrote, "Wish you Very Happy Birthday #MachoStar #Gopichand sir, I hope your special Year will bring you lots of happiness and Best Wishes for #Seetimaarr & #PakkaCommercial"
Also read: Raj Kundra slams ex-wife Kavita after her viral Shilpa Shetty video, says she had affair with his sister's husband
Another person wrote, "Wishing @YoursGopichand Anna a very happy birthday. Wishing you a more happy and successful life Anna #happybirthdayGopichand #HBDGopiChand All the best for #PakkaCommercial."
Gopichand made his entry into the Telugu film industry with 2001 film Tholi Valapu. In his upcoming Seeti Marr, he will be n the role of a Kabbadi coach. In another Telugu drama Pakka Commercial he will be seen as a lawyer opposite Raashi Khanna in the lead role.
-
Border collie named Verb wins agility title at Westminster dog show. See pics
-
Mom chimpanzee nurses her newborn baby in Tamil Nadu zoo, viral pics win hearts
-
#MemeTheFamilyMan trends on Twitter, people share hilarious posts
-
Officer rescues stranded stingray, releases it back into water. Clip wins hearts