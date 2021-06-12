Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Happy birthday Gopichand: Raashi Khanna, director Sampath Nandi join fans in wishing Seeti Maar actor
Gopichand will be seen next in Pakka Commercial and Seeti Maar.
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Gopichand: Raashi Khanna, director Sampath Nandi join fans in wishing Seeti Maar actor

  • Telugu actor Gopichand received birthday wishes from his fans, co-star Raashi Khanna and makers of his upcoming films Pakka Commercial and Seeti Maar on his special day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 02:45 PM IST

South Indian star Gopichand is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Saturday. On his special day, the makers of his upcoming Telugu films - Pakka Commercial and Seeti Maar - released a new poster each.

Sharing the poster, Pakka makers Geeta Arts wrote, "Wishing our Macho & Dynamic Hero @YoursGopichand a very happy birthday. Here's the birthday special poster of #Gopichand from @DirectorMaruthi's #PakkaCommercial".

Pakka commercial director Maruti too wrote, "Wishing Maa Macho Hero @YoursGopichand a wonderful birthday in advance Presenting him in a new way of course in a #PakkaCommercial way. Happy to work with you. Long way to go #HBDGopiChand."


Actor Raashi Khanna, who stars opposite him in Pakka Commercial, wrote, "Wish you the best of everything! @YoursGopichand #HBDGopiChand."

Seeti Maar director Sampath Nandi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the most humble, grounded star n the best Family Man I know a happy birthday. Lots of love n super successful year ahead @YoursGopichand Garu #HBDGopiChand”.

Writer Gopi Mohan too tweeted, " #HappyBirthdayGopichand A gentle soul, a good human being, a hard-working hero @YoursGopichand. I cherish the good moments with u. Happy to work with u on ur successful films #Lakshyam & #Loukyam.Many more to come. Good luck to #seetimaar & #PakkaCommercial #HBDGopiChand."

Screenwriter and producer Kona Venkat wished the star and said, "My best birthday wishes to a fantastic human being and a perfect cutout @YoursGopichand Wishing u Success, health & Happiness Gopi Garu #HBDGopiChand."

On this occasion, fans and friends also wished the star. Hashtags such as #HBDGopichand #MachoStar #PakkaCommercial has been trending since morning.


A fan took to microblogging site and wrote, "Wish you Very Happy Birthday #MachoStar #Gopichand sir, I hope your special Year will bring you lots of happiness and Best Wishes for #Seetimaarr & #PakkaCommercial"

Also read: Raj Kundra slams ex-wife Kavita after her viral Shilpa Shetty video, says she had affair with his sister's husband

Another person wrote, "Wishing @YoursGopichand Anna a very happy birthday. Wishing you a more happy and successful life Anna #happybirthdayGopichand #HBDGopiChand All the best for #PakkaCommercial."

Gopichand made his entry into the Telugu film industry with 2001 film Tholi Valapu. In his upcoming Seeti Marr, he will be n the role of a Kabbadi coach. In another Telugu drama Pakka Commercial he will be seen as a lawyer opposite Raashi Khanna in the lead role.

