Hansika Motwani moves Bombay HC to quash FIR against her by sister-in-law; calls it ‘baseless, motivated’

Actor Hansika Motwani and her mother, Jyoti Motwani, approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an FIR filed against them by TV actor Muskan Nancy James. A Times Now report states that a hearing for the same has been scheduled for July 3. (Also Read: Hansika Motwani's sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James, files FIR against her husband, his family) Hansika Motwani was named in an FIR filed by her sister-in-law Muskan Nancy James.

Hansika Motwani moves Bombay HC

Hansika and her mother approached the HC to quash the FIR filed against them under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Muskan had lodged a complaint against husband Prashant Motwani, sister-in-law Hansika and mother-in-law Jyoti, citing cruelty, domestic violence, causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The HC, led by Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak, issued a notice on their plea and scheduled a hearing for July 3. Muskan married Hansika’s brother, Prashant, in 2020, but they separated in 2022 due to a strained relationship.

What does Hansika Motwani’s petition say

Hansika’s petition reportedly states that the FIR was filed ‘out of malice’ after she demanded repayment of ₹27 lakh she had loaned to Muskan and Prashant for their wedding. Hansika claims the money was paid to wedding planners, but the couple hasn’t returned her money yet.

She also argued that the criminal prosecution is an ‘exaggerated response’ to a ‘matrimonial dispute’, reportedly stating, “The allegations against the petitioner are baseless, motivated, and arise out of domestic disputes that have been exaggerated to bring them under the purview of criminal prosecution.”

Muskan filed FIR to pressurise us, says Hansika

Hansika also stated that she had ‘no direct involvement in her brother’s marital issues’, claiming that the case was filed only because she’s Prashant’s sister. Her petition also reportedly states, “The FIR appears to be a retaliatory measure aimed at pressuring the petitioner and her family into a financial settlement in the ongoing matrimonial dispute.”

In February of this year, Hansika and Jyoti received anticipatory bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court. Now, they are requesting the court to cancel the FIR, stating that the criminal charges are being used to pressure them in the ongoing divorce case between Prashant and Muskan.