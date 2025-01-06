Hansika Motwani's sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James, files FIR against her husband, his family: Report

Television actor Muskan Nancy James has accused her husband, Prashant Motwani, of domestic violence and filed an FIR against him, her mother-in-law, Mona Motwani, and her sister-in-law Hansika Motwani. The actor alleged fraudulent actions involving property. Muskan Nancy James files complaint against husband, her sister-in-law Hansika Motwani.

Muskan Nancy James files FIR against her husband and his family

According to media reports, an FIR was lodged at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai on December 18, 2024, under sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the FIR, Muskan alleged that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law interfered in her marriage, straining her relationship with her husband. She accused her husband of domestic violence, claiming that she developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition causing temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face as a result of the abuse.

She further accused the three of demanding expensive gifts and money and indulging in fraudulent actions involving property. Talking about filing the FIR, Muskan confirmed to ETimes that an FIR has been registered against Prashant and his family, adding, "I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further."

Muskan and her husband, Prashant, tied the knot in 2020 but separated in 2022. They have been living apart for the past two years. Prashant and Hansika have not yet reacted to the FIR.

All about Muskan Nancy James

Muskan is a popular Indian television actor who began her acting career with the show Thodi Khushi Thode Gham. She gained fame with her role in the show Mata Ki Chowki and has since been part of several TV shows, including Code Red, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, and more.

In November 2022, Muskan revealed that she was suffering from Bell's Palsy. In an Instagram post, she mentioned, "Life is unpredictable and full of surprises... Some people wonder where I have been for a while, and some of my fraternity people assumed that I left the industry. Some might actually know what I am going through. I was diagnosed with a disorder called Bell's Palsy (facial paralysis)... It can happen due to a lot of stress and trauma. It came back recently after I had recovered 70%, and the last few months have been very stressful for me and my parents. It was miserable as an artist to wake up with a swollen face and unbearable pain."