Tollywood's Merry Christmas: Hansika Motwani celebrates in Switzerland, Niharika Konidela decorates a tree

Christmas is here and Tollywood celebs are busy ringing in the festivalwith their loved ones. Social media is flooded with messages, pictures and videos from celebs and netizens alike. From Nani’s son drawing him a special card to Hansika Motwani’s husband Sohael Khaturiya wanting to be her Santa, here’s a round-up of how the stars are ringing in the special day. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji celebrate Christmas Eve at Soni Razdan's residence) Raashii Khanna and Niharika Konidela pose with their Christmas trees(Instagram)

‘Dear nanna, Merry Christmas’

Nani shared pictures of the hand-drawn card his son Arjun, lovingly called Junny, gifted him on Christmas. It reads, “Dear nanna meri xmas. Nanna you do hadworey you give so mch love. I am so grate ful that you aer my nanna (sic) (Dear father Merry Christmas. You work so hard and give so much love. I am grateful you are my father)” Sharing it Nani wrote, “Merry Christmas to all of you. Mine couldn’t have got better than this :)”

‘I’m your Santa for life’

Hansika shared moments from her trip to Switzerland with Sohael. She can be seen posing with Santa Claus, a snowman, reindeer, and even making a wish on a Christmas tree. Sharing the snapshots and videos she wrote, “Merry Christmas & happy holidays,” while Sohael commented, “I’m your Santa for life. What do you want.”

‘A joyful season ahead’

Raashii Khanna, Niharika Konidela, Raai Laxmi, Lakshmi Manchu and her daughter Nirvana posed with their Christmas trees, wishing fans a very merry Christmas. “Wish you all a very merry Christmas and a joyful holiday season ahead,” wrote Raashii while Niharika shared a transition reel, writing, “It’s my favourite time of the year.”

Raai wished happiness for her fans writing, “Merry Christmas Everyone. May this spirit of Christmas bring u & ur family Hope , Love & Happiness. much love,” while Lakshmi shared a video of her and Nirvana lighting the tree, writing, “Have a holly jolly Christmas.”

‘Christmas in London’

Rakul Preet Singh, Seerat Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Aman Preet Singh and a couple of their friends rang in Christmas in London. Pragya shared a video of her taking in the sights and sounds of London that has been decked up for the festive season, complete with a massive angel. Written on the video is, “London this time of the year>>>,” while it’s captioned, “It’s the best time of the year.”

