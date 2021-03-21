IND USA
Check out the latest pictures from Hansika Motwani's brother's wedding.
Check out the latest pictures from Hansika Motwani's brother's wedding.
tamil cinema

Hansika Motwani poses with family at brother's wedding functions, see pics

  Bollywood and Tamil film star Hansika Motwani is enjoying her time at her brother Prashant's various wedding functions in Udaipur. Check out some of her latest pictures.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Actor Hansika Motwani and her family are busy with the ceremonies of her brother Prashant's wedding in Udaipur. A video from the airport, from earlier this week, showed her telling the paparazzi that she was heading to Udaipur for the wedding. On Saturday, she shared many pictures from all the pre-wedding functions, including the mehendi.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hansika set the ball rolling by posting a picture of herself in a beautiful orange ethnic outfit as she posed with the backdrop hanging floral arrangement.

Hansika Motwani at Udaipur venue of her brother's wedding.
Hansika Motwani at Udaipur venue of her brother's wedding.

In the latest pictures she has shared, Hansika is seen sporting a pretty pink gaghra choli. In another set of pictures, Hansika is posing with her mother, brother Prashant, sister-in-law to be Muskaan and others. She is seen in a pretty silver and red outfit. Sharing it, she wrote: "Frame of lovessss! Fam-ily @ihansika @monaji66 @i_motwani @nancymuskaan @sriya_reddy @tanvishah91 #prashantkimuskaan."

The bride and the bridegroom at one of the functions.
The bride and the bridegroom at one of the functions.
Hansika dancing to the beat of drums during a function.
Hansika dancing to the beat of drums during a function.

Her brother Prashant reportedly works in the corporate sector while her sister-in-law-to-be Muskaan is also an actor.

Hansika, who is mostly seen in Tamil films, got her first break as a child artist with her appearance in the TV show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She also tasted fame with this show. Hansika went on to work in films like Koi Mil Gaya with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. Hansika made her Bollywood debut as an adult in Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya. Sadly it failed at the box office.

Also read: Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza's video about Riteish Deshmukh, says 'Keep them coming'

However, South Indian film industries embraced her, in particular the Tamil film industry. She delivered several hits in the language including Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Aranmanai to name a few. Her successes have come mostly in Tamil films.

hansika motwani bollywood

