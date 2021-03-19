Hansika Motwani shares pics in stunning outfits as brother prepares to tie the knot, see pics

Actor Hansika Motwani is all excited for a wedding in her family. Her brother Prashant is all set to tie the knot. Hansika has shared a picture of hers from the wedding venue.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Let the celebration begin. Day 1 #prashantkimuskaan #brotherswedding."

As per a report in India today, her sister-in-law to be's name is Muskaan Nancy. Pictures from a puja before the wedding have also surfaced online. There are other pictures of Prashant and Muskaan posing with other guests.

In another video at Mumbai airport, Hansika is seen interacting with paparazzi; she tells them that they are leaving for her brother's wedding in Udaipur before waving out to the photographers.

Hansika became a popular face as a child artist with her appearance in TV show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She started out in films as a child artist, working in films like Koi Mil Gaya with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. She made her Bollywood debut as an adult in Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya. It didn't work at the box office.

In no time, she started getting offers from Telugu and Tamil films. It is down south that she found acclaim, featuring in a number of hit films like Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Aranmanai to name a few. Her successes have come mostly in Tamil films.

