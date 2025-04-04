MUMBAI: Actress Hansika Motwani and her mother Jyoti Motwani moved the Bombay high court on Thursday, seeking to quash a criminal case filed against them by Hansika’s sister-in-law, Nancy James, for alleged cruelty and harassment. Motwani, in her petition, has claimed that the FIR was filed against them “as a retaliatory measure”. Actor moves HC to quash criminal case filed by sister-in-law

Nancy James, a television actress, was married to Motwani’s brother, Shant. The couple decided to part ways in December 2022. Subsequently, James filed an FIR with the Amboli Police Station on December 18, 2024, against Hansika and her mother.

James claimed that Hansika demanded ₹20 lakh from her family to cover wedding expenses, luxury gifts, and jewellery. The prosecution claimed that Hansika influenced Shant to turn against his wife. “She dictated what James could wear, how she should behave, and even tried to interfere with her career choices,” the petition stated. James also claimed that the Motwanis allegedly installed CCTV cameras inside James’ home, to monitor her activities without her consent.

Meanwhile, in her petition, filed through advocate Drishti Khurana, Motwani stated that she had demanded that James return the ₹27 lakh that she had loaned them during the wedding. “The FIR appears to be a retaliatory measure aimed at pressuring Motwani and her family into a financial settlement in the ongoing matrimonial dispute”, it stated. It further refused the allegations of physical assault and verbal abuse, citing lack of evidence.

The FIR named Hansika, Jyoti, and Shant Motwani, accusing them of offences under sections 498A (cruelty to wife), 323 (causing hurt), 504 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Hansika and Jyoti secured anticipatory bail in February 2025. Subsequently, they filed the petition before the high court seeking quashing of the FIR.

“The allegations against the petitioner are baseless, motivated, and arise out of domestic disputes that have been exaggerated to bring them under the purview of criminal prosecution,” the petition stated.

A division bench of justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak on Thursday scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 3.