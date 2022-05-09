Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Watch actor dub her own lines in Kannada for Gargi for the first time
telugu cinema

Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Watch actor dub her own lines in Kannada for Gargi for the first time

Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: The actor dubbed in Kannada for the first time for her Gargi. Watch the video here.
Sai Pallavi will be seen in the trilingual film Gargi.
Updated on May 09, 2022 06:44 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The first glimpse of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming trilingual film Gargi, directed by Gautham Ramachandran, was unveiled on Monday on her birthday. Taking to Twitter, she shared the video which gave a peek into the making of the movie, including some footage from the filming of some scenes. Towards the end of the video, Pallavi can be seen in a dubbing suite repeating her lines in three languages--Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. (Also Read | Sai Pallavi's fans cheered so loud at Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu event, Sukumar couldn't even finish his speech. Watch)

In the video, Pallavi is seen struggling to get her lines right in Kannada but she eventually succeeds. This project will mark Pallavi’s debut in Kannada, and she has dubbed her own lines.

Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote, “I waited months to talk about this film, and finally!!! My birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI (sic).” Going by the video and the first look poster, it looks like the film will have some courtroom backdrop.



In another tweet, she shared the posters of the film in English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Alongside the posters, she wrote, "#Gargi (red heart emoji). Give her your blessings!"

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Telugu film Shyam Singh Roy, in which she played a Devadasi character, and she was referred to as Rosie by Nani, a writer-activist who falls in love with her. She is currently awaiting the release of the Telugu film Virataparvam. She plays a Naxalite in this Venu Udugala directed film, which also stars Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das.

In the film, Sai Pallavi’s character is apparently inspired by Belli Lalitha, a popular folk singer-turned-activist who played a crucial role in the fight for statehood of the Telangana region in the early 1990s. She was kidnapped and killed in 1999.

Virataparvam sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed in the last decade. Last year, Sai Pallavi gave one of the biggest hits of her career with the Telugu film Love Story, which co-starred Naga Chaitanya.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy.

sai pallavi telugu film telugu film industry telugu cinema
