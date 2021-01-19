IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani

The first look of actor Varun Tej from his upcoming film Ghani is out. He plays a boxer in the film and will undergo a makeover for his role.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST

The first look and the title of Varun Tej’s upcoming Telugu boxing film Ghani were unveiled on Tuesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The film stars Varun as a boxer and he has shed a lot of weight for the project.

Along with the first look poster, a motion poster was also unveiled on Tuesday. It gives us a glimpse of Varun’s character as a boxer.

To be directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, the film will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind along with Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

Talking about the project, Varun had told Hindustan Times: “I will work closely with a trainer from Mumbai to shed weight. My boxing trainer will be flown in from Los Angeles. I’ve played different characters so far but this is the first time I’ll be required to change myself physically for the sake of a character. It’s going to be a very exciting project and we plan to mount it on a large scale.”

After being praised for playing a negative role in his last release Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Varun is eagerly looking forward to the reaction of the audience as he gears up to play a boxer.

Meanwhile, Varun has recently joined the sets of upcoming Telugu comedy, F3. The film is a sequel to F2, which starred Varun alongside Venkatesh in lead role. Both of them are reprising their own roles in the sequel.

F3 is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.


“Earlier, it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let's add more fun into the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie. Here is the concept poster (sic),” read a tweet from Sri Venkateswara Creations page when the project was announced.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun tej
app
Close
e-paper
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
telugu cinema

Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Prabhas gifted watches to the unit members of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Prabhas’ new film with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar was launched on Friday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
telugu cinema

Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast including Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun got together for a grand celebration on its first anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP