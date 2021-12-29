Actor Varun Tej tests positive for Covid-19, has quarantined at home

regional-movies

Actor Varun Tej on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus with mild symptoms. He added that he has quarantined himself at home and is taking necessary precautions.

Varun’s tweet read: “Earlier today I tested positive for Covid 19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking necessary precautions. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for all your love.”

Varun had recently travelled to Udaipur with his family for his sister Niharika Konidela’s wedding. It’s interesting to note that Varun’s cousin Ram Charan also revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Ram Charan said he has tested positive with no symptoms and that he’s currently quarantined himself at home.

On the career front, Varun Tej will be seen in a yet-untitled boxing-based Telugu film soon. He had revealed that he will shed a lot of weight to sport a raw look for this project.

Last seen playing a 40-plus something gangster in Gajjalakonda Ganesh, Varun has started prepping for his next film where he will play a boxer for the first time.

To be directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, the film will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind along with Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

Talking about the project, Varun told Hindustan Times: “We begin the training process very soon. I will work closely with a trainer from Mumbai to shed weight. My boxing trainer will be flown in from Los Angeles. I’ve played different characters so far but this is the first time I’ll be required to change myself physically for the sake of a character. It’s going to be a very exciting project and we plan to mount it on a large scale.”

