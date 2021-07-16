Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hindi remake of Prabhas' Chatrapathi launched, SS Rajamouli claps first shot; see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The Hindi remake of Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi had its official launch ceremony on Friday in Hyderabad. The event was graced by SS Rajamouli, who went on to clap the first shot to commence shooting of the project.

To be directed by VV Vinayak, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who will reprise Prabhas’ character. The remake will be bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada under the banner of Pen Studios.

Talking about the project, Gada said in the statement: “Chatrapathi is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit. We are very excited about the project, and everything is falling in place at a great speed. We have updated the script to match Bollywood sensibilities.”

Chatrapathi follows a man named Shivaji, played by Prabhas. It’s the story of how Shivaji becomes the messiah of the people of a small hamlet where he grows up after being separated from his mother and brother very early on in his life.

Sreenivas is thrilled about his Bollywood debut. He said he couldn’t have asked for a bigger project for his Bollywood launch.

“This is the perfect project for my big Bollywood debut. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with Mr Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. Although, taking on a role that Prabhas did is a huge responsibility, but I’m glad I did, as it’s a perfect script.”

It’s worth mentioning that it was Vinayak who launched Sreenivas in Telugu filmdom a few years ago with the film, Alludu Seenu. Sreenivas was recently seen in Telugu crime thriller Rakshasudu, a remake of Tamil hit Raatchasan.

