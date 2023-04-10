Hollywood should try to do films like RRR, says Carnival Row actor Jamie Harris: 'Dance sequence was fantastic'

SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to find more fans across the globe. The film, which earned composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose an Oscar for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards last month, has now found a new admirer in actor Jamie Harris, who plays Sergeant Dombey in Amazon Prime series Carnival Row. In a recent interview, he called the film ‘fascinating,’ and said it is a kind of film that Hollywood ‘should do more of.’ (Also read: Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravaani receive Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu)

Jamie Harris has called SS Rajamouli's RRR 'fascinating.'

Actor Jamie Harris plays the role of a racist police officer in Carnival Row, an American fantasy television series created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, based on Beacham's unproduced film spec script. The 10-episodes series which wrapped up its latest season last month, also stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi, and Andrew Gower. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

In a new interview with India Today, Jamie said that the last film from India he loved was RRR. He said, "The last Bollywood movie I watched was RRR. I loved that. What I find fascinating is that the film starts with one genre and then suddenly moves to a different genre. The dance sequence, the special effect - it was fantastic. I think that is something Hollywood should do more of. You don't need to stay in one genre for the entire one movie. You can maneuverer around, which made RRR more fascinating."

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem. At the 2023 Oscars ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance as the audience cheered on every time she mentioned the song or film’s name.

To mark the occasion of its first anniversary since release, a tweet from the official account of RRR Movie read: “It’s been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls. This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout.”

