Irumudi OTT release date: When and where to watch Ravi Teja's hit 200 crore film

Irumudi OTT release date: Fans gave a thumbs up to filmmaker Shiva Nirvana and actor Ravi Teja's film Irumudi after Kushi (2023) and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (2026). Missed it in theatres? Worry not as the film is arriving on OTT very soon.

When will Irumudi release on OTT?

Irumudi OTT release date: Ravi Teja plays Nakshathra's father in the film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Irumudi will be releasing on Netflix on September 18. The official Instagram account of Netflix India shared the poster on Monday with the release date. "Watch Irumudi on Netflix, out 18 September in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Explore Irumudi, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Irumudi

{{^usCountry}} Irumudi stars Ravi as an alcoholic father, Trinadh, who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter Manikanta, played by Nakshathra. He has to forgo all his vices for the time period, but finds himself having to protect the girls in the village during a period he’s supposed to be non-violent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Irumudi stars Ravi as an alcoholic father, Trinadh, who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter Manikanta, played by Nakshathra. He has to forgo all his vices for the time period, but finds himself having to protect the girls in the village during a period he’s supposed to be non-violent. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ravi has been unanimously praised for his performance. Actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote about the film after its release and said, “What a glorious atmosphere in the Telugu cinema halls @RaviTeja_offl anna and my darling @ShivaNirvana have created a celebration across the Telugu states. #Irumudi is a must watch for the gripping storytelling and the message. Biggest celebratory hugs to Ravanna, Shiva and @MythriOfficial.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Dhanush praised child actor Nakshatra for her performance. , “Sometime when we meet, I want to learn acting from you. So wonderful, so beautiful. I loved your performance. I wish I could meet you. Someday, we’ll meet. Great job, kanna. God bless you!” he told her via a video call.