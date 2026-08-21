Irumudi Twitter review: Ravi Teja delivers his best performance in recent times, say fans about ‘hard-hitting’ film

Irumudi Twitter review: Filmmaker Shiva Nirvana and actor Ravi Teja both returned to the screens this Friday in need of a hit after Kushi (2023) and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (2026). And it looks like they might have achieved that, if the reactions to Irumudi on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by. Ravi has been unanimously praised for his performance, while Shiva received mixed feedback.

Fans call it Ravi Teja’s best performance in recent times

Irumudi Twitter review: Nakshatra and Ravi Teja play the leads in the Shiva Nirvana film.

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Ravi has been known as a good performer in the Telugu film industry for decades, but his recent films have hardly given him the chance to prove it. But it looks like Irumudi did that for the actor. “#RaviTeja's Comeback and it's done in a best possible way,” wrote one fan on X, rating the film 3.5/5.

“Ravi Teja delivers his best performance in recent times and this is easily his better outings in a while,” wrote another X user, adding, “Writing has its flaws and this template does feel familiar at times, but it remains sincere and meaningful enough to be given a try!” They rated it 2.75/5. “MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl truly deserves every single award and appreciation for the way he carried the role of Trinadh,” declared one fan.

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{{^usCountry}} “Terrific act by raviteja. Almost after a decade ankuta (I think). Above average first half and a bl second half.. little girl portions are so good..twists in the second half are good. Blockbuster potential unde but koni scenes inka masth teeyoch emo (but some scenes could’ve been much better)… emotional hit. 3.25/5 #Irumudi,” wrote one X user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Terrific act by raviteja. Almost after a decade ankuta (I think). Above average first half and a bl second half.. little girl portions are so good..twists in the second half are good. Blockbuster potential unde but koni scenes inka masth teeyoch emo (but some scenes could’ve been much better)… emotional hit. 3.25/5 #Irumudi,” wrote one X user. {{/usCountry}}

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“A blockbuster film! The best @RaviTeja_offl on screen in recent times, edipinchesadu (made me cry)!” wrote a fan, adding, “The 2nd half syndrome is gone, very well executed @ShivaNirvana. Casting evaru chesaro kani, kopam bayam anni ochayi (Whoever did the casting, I felt anger and fear) very well casted film! Special mention @gvprakash crazy duty #irumudi.”

Shiva Nirvana could’ve made a better film

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Despite Ravi’s performance, many thought that Shiva could have made a much better film. “Strictly average!! Could’ve been much more better. Shiva Nirvana’s weak writing holds the film back from reaching it’s full potential,” wrote one X user, adding, “Ravi Teja did well this time. Far better than his recent outings. Box office should follow.”

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“Cinema was good ekkuva expect cheyyakunda zero lows some highs no lag ala vellipodhi bit emotional (Cinema was good, but don’t expect much. It has zero lows and some highs. There are no lags, and it's emotional),” read one X review.

“More than a devotional ride, it’s an emotional journey. Story bagundhi, but execution inkonchem better ga undunte emotional impact inka strong ga undedi. expectations lekunda, happy ga velli enjoy chesi randi (execution should’ve been better for a strong emotional impact. Go without expectations, and enjoy it happily),” read a review rating it 3/5.

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Irumudi’s core point leaves the audience split

Irumudi deals with sexual abuse, if the X reviews are anything to go by. “I really can’t do this, man. It’s too disturbing. I couldn’t control my tears, and I just couldn't handle what happened. My heart feels so heavy right now, if I speak a word my eyes would roll tears again. I’m never watching this again maybe I just wasn’t ready for it,” wrote one X user, adding, “The way twists were handled. Take a bow @ShivaNirvana after years really felt that shocking feeling while watching a movie.”

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However, not everyone felt the same, because an X user wrote, “Another week, another film dealing with sexual abuse against women. I’m honestly getting tired of seeing the same issue addressed repeatedly across different languages.”

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Irumudi stars Ravi as an alcoholic father, Trinadh, who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter Manikanta, played by Nakshathra. He has to forgo all his vices for the time period, but finds himself having to protect the girls in the village during a period he’s supposed to be non-violent.