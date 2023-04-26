James Gunn would love to work with Jr NTR, calls him amazing and cool: ‘That guy from RRR is so good’

Hollywood director James Gunn, who is helming Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since its inception, was one of the many international filmmakers, who had praised RRR last year. Now, in a new interview, the filmmaker has said that he would love to work with RRR's lead actor, Jr NTR. Also read: Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson praise RRR

James Gunn was praised Jr NTR in a new interview.

Last year, SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR went to theatres in the US for screening a second time. An OTT release added to the buzz, drawing the attention from several filmmakers in the West; and James Gunn was one of them. In 2022, James had received a request from an Indian fan to watch RRR. When he came across the tweet, he had told the fan that he had already watched the film, adding that he ‘totally dug it'.

It now seems that James Gunn was so impressed by RRR that he wanted to work with the Telugu actor Jr NTR. “Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good… What’s his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy (referring to Jr NTR)! I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool," James Gunn told News18.com. When he was asked if he had any particular role in mind for the actor, James said that he will have to figure that out. The filmmaker said, “I don’t know, I would have to figure that one out. That would take a little while."

In the same interview, James Gunn was asked if he drew inspiration from India in his approach to the music in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise given the importance of music in both Guardians of the Galaxy and in Indian movies. To which the filmmaker replied, “1000 percent." He revealed that the musical element is definitely inspired by Bollywood films. The director said that he loves that Bollywood movies are all about art and entertainment, adding there are no rules about what a movie has to be, it could be a lot of different things and that’s true about the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

