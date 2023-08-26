Janhvi Kapoor says shooting for Jr NTR's Devara felt like ‘homecoming’: They welcomed me with open arms

Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut with Jr NTR in the film Devara. Now, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi opened up about working in Devara and called the process 'comfortable' and 'the most liberating.' (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor shares first poster of Telugu debut NTR 30 on birthday: 'Can't wait to set sail with my favourite Jr NTR')

On shooting for Devara

Janhvi Kapoor with Jr NTR.

Janhvi opened up about working in the south industry for the first time in the interview with Galatta Plus and said, "I have shot for three days for the film. It was so comfortable. They were so loving. It’s everything I have been dying to do for such a long time. When I went on set and they gave me the brief and when I just had fun in front of the camera, it was just the most liberating thing. They welcomed me with open arms, even the people over there. It felt like homecoming.”

When further asked about how she dealt with the language, Janhvi revealed that the three days she has filmed for, so far, were all reaction shots so there was no language involved. She would be starting the shoot in September.

Janhvi on working with Jr NTR

Janhvi had shared the first poster of the upcoming Telugu film on her birthday. Directed by Koratala Shiva, the film also stars another Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

Earlier at the India Today Conclave 2023, Janhvi had said “Literally counting down the days. I message the director every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life. I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with NTR sir. This film might be the first time this (approach) worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learnt to be always positive and do your work."

Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, which created controversy for comparing marital discord to Auschwitz and greedy people to Hitler. Both the Jewish organisation The Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Israeli embassy condemned the film.

