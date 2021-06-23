Jr NTR joins the sets of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Hyderabad: report

Actor Jr NTR joined back the sets of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The star joined the sets two days after Ram Charan joined the crew to complete the remainder of the movie.

A report by entertainment portal Telugu 360 revealed that Jr NTR has joined the sets. The report further added that SS Rajamouli has planned to complete the rest of the film by August.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Last year, the shoot of RRR resumed after close to eight months on October 6. The makers subsequently completed a 50-day major action sequence which they shot without a break.

The makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video last March. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduced Ram Charan’s character.

In November 2020, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video.

Also read: Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on when she was dating an actor, calls her ex ‘a big flirt’

The project, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which will be released in five languages.

RRR was originally supposed to hit the screens worldwide this October. However, it is most likely to be postponed to next year.