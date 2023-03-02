Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna pay their respects to Taraka Ratna on 13th day ceremony

Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna were seen paying their tributes to Nandamuri Taraka Ratna for the 13th day ceremony of his death in Hyderabad on Thursday. The two actors were seen praying at the shraddha ceremony for the 39-year-old who died on February 19. Taraka died in a Bengaluru hospital, where he had been admitted after collapsing during a rally in January. (Also read: NTR 30 event postponed due to death of Jr NTR's cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. He made his acting debut with Okato Number Kurraadu (2003) and starred in a number of films as the lead. He was best known for his role as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009).

Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka wrote on Twitter, "#NandamuriBalaKrishna & #NTR paid tributes to #TarakaRatna on his 13th day ceremony. #RIPTarakaRatna #NBK @tarak9999." In the photographs shared online, Jr NTR is seen with folded hands before the large portrait of his cousin. He is wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Nandamuri Balakrishna meanwhile is wearing a white kurta and pants as he too prays before his nephew Taraka Ratna's photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RRR actor had earlier postponed the opening ceremony of his next film, NTR 30, because of the death in the family. The event was supposed to be held on February 24, but Taraka's untimely death pushed it back to a later date. Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly making her Telugu debut with the film. A source had told Hindustan Times, “It is true that Janhvi has been signed. The makers did have a few options in mind but they eventually went ahead with Janhvi. In a couple of weeks, the team is planning to do a photoshoot with the lead pair. The project will go on the floors next month."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor also attended Taraka's funeral where he was accompanied by his brother Kalyanram. They were both dressed in black shirts at the funeral. NTR had even visited the family home to meet with Taraka's wife Alekhya Reddy and their daughter.

Jr NTR has been absent from the US promotions of RRR with his co-star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli. In January, most of the RRR team was present in the US as they walked the red carpet and attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and is also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards next month. Hopefully, Jr NTR can join the rest of the team before March 12 as it is expected that he and Ram are performing the dance on the Oscar stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10