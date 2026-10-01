Jr NTR reviews Fahadh Faasil's ‘must-watch’ film Don't Trouble The Trouble; says child actor Ssara Palekar ‘stole heart’

Shashank Yeleti's fantasy film Don't Trouble The Trouble will be released in theatres on October 2. The film starring Fahadh Faasil and child actor Ssara Palekar in the lead roles has received high praise from Jr NTR, who also attended its pre-release event. In his review, the Dragon star praised the lead actors for their performances and called the film a must-watch.
Jr NTR reviews Don't Trouble The Trouble
In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), Jr NTR posted his review of Fahadh's Don't Trouble The Trouble. “#DontTroubleTheTrouble is for every child, every parent and everyone who still carries a little bit of that child within them,” he wrote, adding, “Fahadh sir, what a commendable performance as Suri. Absolutely phenomenal. I was inspired by the way you bring so much life into every frame. Truly remarkable.”
He also wrote that the child actor stole his heart, “Little Ssara, you stole my heart. So natural, so full of life. You carried every emotion with an innocence that stays with you long after the film ends.” Jr NTR also praised the director for telling a ‘heartfelt story’ with ‘clarity and warmth’. “Handling emotions this pure for kids and families isn’t easy, and you’ve done it beautifully in your debut. Big things ahead for you thammudu (little brother),” he added.
Deep Dive
What themes are explored in the film Don't Trouble The Trouble?
Why did Jr NTR describe Don't Trouble The Trouble as a must-watch?
How does Fahadh Faasil's performance in Don't Trouble The Trouble compare to his previous roles?
Jr NTR also wrote that Kaala Bhairava's background score is ‘exceptional’ and that it ‘elevates the film’. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a film the whole family can enjoy together. It felt like an emotional rollercoaster ride. Especially from the police station scene to the climax… I’m still feeling it. This movie is a must-watch,” wrote the actor, ending his note with, “Naaana @ssk1122, I’m so, so proud of you… Can’t wait for the world to witness this magic from October 2nd.”{{/usCountry}}
Jr NTR also wrote that Kaala Bhairava's background score is ‘exceptional’ and that it ‘elevates the film’. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a film the whole family can enjoy together. It felt like an emotional rollercoaster ride. Especially from the police station scene to the climax… I’m still feeling it. This movie is a must-watch,” wrote the actor, ending his note with, “Naaana @ssk1122, I’m so, so proud of you… Can’t wait for the world to witness this magic from October 2nd.”{{/usCountry}}
This comes after Mahesh Babu also praised the film in his review, calling it a ‘beautifully complete experience’. He also wrote that ‘everyone should experience this magic’ once the film hits screens.
About Don't Trouble The Trouble
Don't Trouble The Trouble is directed by Shashank Yeleti, presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by SS Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banners of Showing Business and Arka Media Works. It marks Fahadh's debut as a lead actor in Telugu after he played the antagonist in Sukumar's Pushpa films. The film, which also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, will be released in theatres on October 2.
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