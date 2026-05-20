Jr NTR thanks fans for overwhelming response to Dragon glimpse, gives all credit to director Prashanth Neel
The first glimpse of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming collaboration, Dragon, was released on Tuesday night and got a positive response from fans.
Jr NTR fans had been waiting for a first glimpse of his next film for a long time. Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's film has been in production for a long time, and the makers finally unveiled the first glimpse and the title, Dragon, on the actor's birthday. Teaming up with the Salaar and KGF-fame director, the glimpse presented NTR in an action-packed avatar. Fans loved the world-building and scope of the film, and were left wanting for more. Now, the actor has thanked fans for the response.
Jr NTR thanks fans
Jr NTR took to his X account and wrote, “Over the years, your wishes and constant support have become one of the biggest blessings in my journey. Thank you my dear fans for standing by me with so much love through every phase.”
He added, “Watching the response for the Dragon glimpse has not only brought a big smile to our faces but also given us a lot of confidence and excitement to create an unforgettable experience for you all.”
The actor went on to give all the credit to Prashanth and added, “And all the credit goes to ONE MAN, my PRASHANTH NEEL, who dreamt of DRAGON. A heartfelt thank you to all my well-wishers, colleagues, friends, media and everyone for your best wishes. Much love, always.”
From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, several actors from the industry praised the glimpse of Dragon and wished Jr NTR on his birthday.
About the glimpse{{/usCountry}}
From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, several actors from the industry praised the glimpse of Dragon and wished Jr NTR on his birthday.
About the glimpse{{/usCountry}}
The glimpse of Dragon has built an introduction video of the characters in the movie, concluding with the power-packed presentation of Anil Kapoor's cop role. The four-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer begins with Indian history, the opium industry in pre and post-independent India.{{/usCountry}}
The glimpse of Dragon has built an introduction video of the characters in the movie, concluding with the power-packed presentation of Anil Kapoor's cop role. The four-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer begins with Indian history, the opium industry in pre and post-independent India.{{/usCountry}}
Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies. NTR is shown, all guns blazing, taking on villain after villain single-handedly in a place reminiscent of the coal fields of Salaar and the gold mines of KGF. The influence of Neel's filmmaking and colour palette is clearly visible in the teaser.
It also stars Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, among others. Dragon is set to release on June 11, 2027.
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