Prabhas’ Salaar sequel put on hold due to failure of Raja Saab? Makers react

Buzz had been brewing over the past few days suggesting that the sequel to Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire had been stalled after the box office debacle of The Raja Saab. However, the makers have now stepped forward to quash the rumours, firmly clarifying that the sequel is very much on track and has not been put on hold. Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was directed by Prashanth Neel, and also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Is Salaar sequel shelved? Recently, a report by Deccan Chronicle claimed that the sequel to Prabhas’ 2023 action adventure film has been put on hold indefinitely. It further read that the development is most likely a result following the fate of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab.

“Both director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have decided to completely revamp Salaar 2. What worked three years ago won’t work now. The project is being altered to cater to changed audiences’ tastes,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Putting all speculation to rest, the makers rubbished the buzz by sharing a post on their official Instagram handle. The post was timed to mark actor Shruti Haasan’s birthday, who played Aadya in the film. The picture featured Shruti posing with Prabhas as the two looked into a phone, all smiles, sparking excitement among fans.

The caption of the post read, “Aadya showing Deva what happens to her in #Salaar2!! What do you think it is?”