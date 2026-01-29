Prabhas’ Salaar sequel put on hold due to failure of Raja Saab? Makers react
Salaar makers rubbished the buzz by sharing a post on their official Instagram handle on actor Shruti Haasan’s birthday.
Buzz had been brewing over the past few days suggesting that the sequel to Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire had been stalled after the box office debacle of The Raja Saab. However, the makers have now stepped forward to quash the rumours, firmly clarifying that the sequel is very much on track and has not been put on hold.
Is Salaar sequel shelved?
Recently, a report by Deccan Chronicle claimed that the sequel to Prabhas’ 2023 action adventure film has been put on hold indefinitely. It further read that the development is most likely a result following the fate of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab.
“Both director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have decided to completely revamp Salaar 2. What worked three years ago won’t work now. The project is being altered to cater to changed audiences’ tastes,” the report quoted a source as saying.
Putting all speculation to rest, the makers rubbished the buzz by sharing a post on their official Instagram handle. The post was timed to mark actor Shruti Haasan’s birthday, who played Aadya in the film. The picture featured Shruti posing with Prabhas as the two looked into a phone, all smiles, sparking excitement among fans.
The caption of the post read, “Aadya showing Deva what happens to her in #Salaar2!! What do you think it is?”
The post was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many taking it as a subtle confirmation that the sequel is firmly in place.
“Finally seen deva smiling,” one fan wrote, with another commenting, “Omg just imagine devaratha risk's for aadya in salaar 2 deva vs varada fight.” One asked, “Give Trailer?”.
“Salaar 1… Waiting for part 2,” one wrote, with one mentioning, “madly waiting”.
Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam is expected to pick off where Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire left off. It is believed that Salaar 2 will further explore the conflict and tension between Prabhas and Prithviraj’s characters.
About Salaar
Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was directed by Prashanth Neel, and also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film tells the story of two friends turn foes, and how their dynamic affects Khansaar. The film was released on December 22, 2023 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It went on to mint ₹650 crore at worldwide box office. It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.
