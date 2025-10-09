Prabhas fans notice Hollywood film The Lost Bus has similar background score to Salaar

The trailer of Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera's The Lost Bus was released on YouTube a few days ago. It has now come to the attention of several Indian viewers that the background music used in one section of the trailer is eerily similar to the one that was in Prabhas-starrer Salaar. Many fans commented the same and bombarded social media with comments. Fans opined that The Lost Bus had almost the same background score that was used in Prabhas's Salaar.

Many fans pointed out that a section of the background score, starting from 1:10 mark in the trailer for the Hollywood film The Lost Bus, had a striking resemblance to the composition from Salaar’s original soundtrack, composed by Ravi Basrur.

How internet reacted

One fan commented, “Listen to the background music from 1:13, it’s the same Salaar BGM." Another said, “Did anyone else hear Salaar bgm in this or just me??” Someone said, “The BGM at 1:22 Secs was #Salaar 's which was composed by #RaviBasrur. He also said in an interview he got 2-3 calls from Hollywood to compose music…”

A comment read, “You've seen Indian music directors copying Hollywood background music (BGM). But for the first time, Hollywood music directors have stolen the BGM from the Indian movie Salaar. That's Rebelwood for you!” “Salaar OST is just goated man,” read a comment.

About Salaar

Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel. Besides Prabhas, the film has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju. Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

Meanwhile, The Lost Bus is a film that is based on a true story of a school bus driver, Kevin McKay, who heroically saved 22 children and their teachers from a raging wildfire during the devastating 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California. It released on Apple TV+ from October 3.