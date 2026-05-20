Jr NTR thanks fans for overwhelming response to Dragon glimpse, gives all credit to director Prashanth Neel

Jr NTR fans had been waiting for a first glimpse of his next film for a long time. Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's film has been in production for a long time, and the makers finally unveiled the first glimpse and the title, Dragon, on the actor's birthday. Teaming up with the Salaar and KGF-fame director, the glimpse presented NTR in an action-packed avatar. Fans loved the world-building and scope of the film, and were left wanting for more. Now, the actor has thanked fans for the response. Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR during the shoot of Dragon.

Jr NTR thanks fans Jr NTR took to his X account and wrote, “Over the years, your wishes and constant support have become one of the biggest blessings in my journey. Thank you my dear fans for standing by me with so much love through every phase.”

He added, “Watching the response for the Dragon glimpse has not only brought a big smile to our faces but also given us a lot of confidence and excitement to create an unforgettable experience for you all.”

The actor went on to give all the credit to Prashanth and added, “And all the credit goes to ONE MAN, my PRASHANTH NEEL, who dreamt of DRAGON. A heartfelt thank you to all my well-wishers, colleagues, friends, media and everyone for your best wishes. Much love, always.”