Jr NTR's NTR 30 titled Devara, actor looks fierce in first look poster ahead of birthday

Actor Jr NTR’s upcoming Telugu film, which was so far dubbed NTR 30, has been titled Devara, it was announced on Friday. Jr NTR took to Twitter to release the first look poster which has been released on the eve of his birthday. (Also read: James Gunn would love to work with Jr NTR, calls him amazing and cool: ‘That guy from RRR is so good’)

Jr NTR's next film will be titled Devara.

Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for Devara after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. The film marks the Telugu debut of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist.

It is rumoured that the film features NTR in dual roles as father and son. Going by the poster, story is said to be set against the backdrop of a coastal area. NTR can be seen holding a blood-soaked spear and the film is also said to be high on raw action.

The makers are expected to release another poster on Saturday on the occasion of NTR’s birthday. A few weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan joined the sets. He was given a grand welcome by the team and pictures had surfaced on social media.

The project was launched months after it was originally announced last year. Ever since the project was officially announced, fans have been demanding updates from the team.

Recently, Jr. NTR requested fans to not keep asking for updates all the time as it puts a lot of pressure on a lot of people.

“Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more,” he said. NTR further added that a lot of actors face a similar kind of pressure and that’s not healthy.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next team up with filmmaker Vetrimaaran for a yet-untitled Telugu film. Vetrimaaran recently confirmed that he will join hands with Jr NTR for a yet-untitled upcoming project which will take time to take off. He also said that he won’t collaborate with NTR for the star value but for the suitable content that would require him.

