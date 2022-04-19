Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy, her sister Nisha Aggarwal confirms 'best ever' news
telugu cinema

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy, her sister Nisha Aggarwal confirms 'best ever' news

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed a son on Tuesday. Kajal's fans have been taking to social media since then to congratulate the actor.
Kajal Aggarwal has welcomed her first child, a boy, with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 08:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has welcomed her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple became parents to a baby boy on Tuesday, April 19. They had announced the pregnancy in January this year. Also Read| Kajal Aggarwal showers love on husband and dad-to-be Gautam Kitchlu, reveals how he slept on couch with her and more

Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal confirmed on Tuesday that the actor has been blessed with a baby boy. She also said that the mother and the baby are both doing well.

Nisha told indianexpress.com that Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed “an adorable boy on Tuesday morning." She added that Kajal and the baby are absolutely healthy. She described the baby's arrival as the "best ever" news. It comes after Nisha shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories earlier in the day. Sharing a selfie, she had written, “Such a happy day it is.. I can’t wait to share some very special news with you all."

Nisha Aggarwal has revealed that her sister Kajal Aggarwal gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday,
Kajal's fans have been taking to social media since then to congratulate the actor. One wrote, "Hearty congratulations Kajal on the arrival of your newborn baby boy! Wishing you and your family a lifetime of happiness on behalf of all your fans Welcome to the world little prince!. Another commented, "Queen #KajalAggarwal blessed with baby boy. Congratulations @MsKajalAggarwal @kitchlug Lots of love and happiness." A third one wrote, "Congratulations to our Queen South Super Star Thalaivi @MsKajalAggarwal for becoming mommy. The perfect women in each phase of life. God Bless this cute family. #KajalAggarwal."

Kajal and Gautam were friends for seven years and were in a relationship for three years before they got married. They tied the knot in an intimate affair on October 30th, 2020. The wedding was held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Kajal and Gautam, who is the founder of an interior designing company called Discern Living, announced in January this year that they are expecting their first child, Sharing a picture of Kajal smiling at the camera, Gautam wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022,” and added a pregnant woman emoticon.

