Kajal Aggarwal showers love on husband and dad-to-be Gautam Kitchlu, reveals how he slept on couch with her and more

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child together. Kajal is currently around eight months pregnant and continues to share pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot. She has now penned a note of appreciation for the father-to-be and how he has been a tremendous support for her during her pregnancy. Also read: Mom-to-be Kajal shares cute family portrait with husband Gautam and pet dog Mia

Kajal also shared two pictures along with the note. While one is a close up, the other photo is a longer shot of the two of them embracing each other.

Starting with how Gautam was by her side during the tough times, Kajal wrote, “Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well!”

Praising him as a father, she wrote, “In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to.”

Kajal also mentioned how life will not be the same again after the arrival of the baby. “Our lives are going to change drastically, and I’m so grateful for that. We won’t have all the alone time we have now- we won’t be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep + binge watch shows, we probably won’t go out impromptu partying for a while or have as many date nights… BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy,” she wrote.

She further added, "There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live."

Kajal made her Bollywood debut with 2004 film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... She went on to do Telugu films and delivered hits like hit Chandamama and Magadheera. In Bollywood, she has also featured in Singham, Special 26, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and Mumbai Saga. She was last seen in Tamil film Hey Sinamika last year.

