Kajal Aggarwal cradles baby Neil in new pic, Sonu Sood calls them ‘so cute’

Kajal Aggarwal has shared a picture featuring her son Neil on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen carrying her son in baby carrier and sitting on a chair for an outdoor shoot. She wore a dark blue t-shirt with white pants. Neil wore an orange top and blue pants. She is seen holding him in her arms and the child is placed close to her chest. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal gives a peek at son Neil's face in new pic as she thanks everyone for ‘best birthday ever’. See pic)

She captioned the video, “#Doublethetrouble #twicethefun.” Actor, Sonu Sood commented, “So cute", Raashii Khanna wrote, “Aww” (red heart emoji), Ted the stonner, Jitendra Sharma wrote, “Those cute little hands” on the post. One of her fans commented, “Be the best and take care of you, your family and your world,'Neil'." Another fan wrote, “Your beauty cannot be exposed by a sentence. You are so cute and beautiful.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for little Neil.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed Neil in April. On Tuesday, she shared a family picture, wishing Gautam on his birthday. In June, on her 37th birthday, Kajal shared a photo with Neil in which she was seen posing with him as she tried to plant a kiss on him.

Kajal and Gautam were friends for seven years and were in a relationship for three years before they got married. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. The wedding was held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

She has worked in films in multiple languages. She was last seen in the Telugu film Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. The action drama was released on April 29. Also she's going to resume shoot for Indian 2 from September 13.

