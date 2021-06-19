Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu shares pics to 'sum up 300,000+ happy memories' on her birthday

On Kajal Aggarwal's first birthday after her wedding, husband Gautam Kitchlu shared 30 pictures from the couple's time together and spoke about being in love. He took to Instagram and shared a video montage of the duo's pictures together, from their time dating to their wedding ceremonies and life after it.

Gautam Kitchlu shared the video with the title '30 pictures that sum up 300,000+ happy memories.' He shared the montage and wrote, "Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your 'me time' so that you can have more 'us' time. It's about being a pillow on long journeys. Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly. Love is being excited about ice-cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead."

"It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is....about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while :D P.S - I'm not complaining about the last movie we watched OR the ice-cream OR the sunrise," he added. Kajal Aggarwal took to the comments section to write, "Thank you husband! Haha I love such public declarations see you at home in a bit."

His public declaration of love was loved by Kajal's fans. Numerous social media users commented on the post, sending their love and wishes to Kajal. "Awww how cute😍😍 happy birthday Kajal mam," a fan wrote. "Happy Birthday Kaaju i love youuuu," added another fan. "Best video on internet today," a third fan commented.

Also read: When birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal described her ideal man, years before she married Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020. Following their wedding, speaking with Vogue India, Kajal revealed that she and Gautam had been friends for years before they began dating. The couple were together for three years but the pandemic made them realise that it was time they tied the knot.

"We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together," she said.