Kajal Aggarwal gets a kiss on the cheek from husband Gautam Kitchlu as they cuddle in new pics. See here

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Friday shared an appreciation post for her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. She took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of them cuddling, and captioned it, "Husband appreciation post."

The pictures showed the couple, sitting on a staircase with their arms wrapped around each other, wearing casuals. While Gautam wore a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, Kajal was seen in a red and white top and cream-coloured trousers. Several people showered them with love in the comments section of Kajal's post, dropping heart emojis.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot last year, and went to the Maldives for their honeymoon. In an interview, she spoke about why she decided to get married during a pandemic.

She told Vogue in an interview, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.” She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

Kajal and Gautam married on October 30. Talking about how cautious they were, she wrote on Instagram, “We strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration."

