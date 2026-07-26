Is Katrina Kaif making a comeback after motherhood with Prabhas' Spirit? Here's the truth

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit is one of the most-awaited films in Tollywood. Starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, the film made news since even its first look was released due to Deepika Padukone’s exit. Recently, rumours have been circulating that Katrina Kaif is now on board the project, even though there has been no official announcement from the makers. Here’s what we know.

Katrina Kaif in Prabhas’ Spirit?

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Telugu in the 2005 film Allari Pidugu.

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An industry source dismisses the reports of Katrina’s rumoured acting comeback plans as 'completely inaccurate and misleading'. “There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification,” the source tells Hindustan Times.

Why did the news spread like wildfire

The rumours of Katrina in Spirit took a life of its own because not only would it mark her comeback to Tollywood after 2 decades, it would also mean her return to cinema after motherhood. Katrina last starred in Telugu in the 2005 Balakrishna and Charmmee Kaur co-starrer Allari Pidugu. Her debut in Telugu was with the 2004 hit Malliswari with Venkatesh as her co-star. She was last seen on-screen in 2024 in Sriram Raghavan’s Hindi-Tamil project Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

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Marriage and motherhood

{{^usCountry}} Katrina dated Vicky Kaushal for two years before they married in a traditional ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding was much-talked-about due to the couple insisting on maintaining privacy and keeping their guest list limited. Their wedding pictures were the most-liked post on Instagram in India at that time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katrina dated Vicky Kaushal for two years before they married in a traditional ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding was much-talked-about due to the couple insisting on maintaining privacy and keeping their guest list limited. Their wedding pictures were the most-liked post on Instagram in India at that time. {{/usCountry}}

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Katrina gave birth to their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. They have not revealed their son’s face yet. She recently celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 16 and posted pictures from the celebration. She gave a glimpse of Vihaan that left fans excited.

About Spirit

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Spirit is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. The film stars Prabhas and Triptii in the lead roles, with their first look showing the former looking bloodied while the latter lights his cigarette. The film is Vanga’s next after his 2023 hit Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii. Vanga recently spoke about the film at the Telugu Talents Association event and said, “We have completed 40% of the shoot.” The film is scheduled for release on March 5, 2027.