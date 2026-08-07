Keerthy Suresh has ‘chinna correction’ to claim of her dancing in Nani's The Paradise due to no ‘substantial roles’

Actor Keerthy Suresh had a hilarious comeback to an Instagram-user making claims about her career. Instead of taking the claims of her lack of ‘substantial roles’ seriously, she had a funny reply. The Instagrammer had also commented on unsubstantiated rumours that Keerthy was dancing in a special number in Nani’s upcoming film, The Paradise, calling him a Kannada actor.

Keerthy Suresh’s ‘chinna correction’ to rumours

Keerthy Suresh and Nani have acted together in 2 films but have been friends for years.

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In a video on Frontvoods TV, a woman criticised Keerthy for taking up a dance number in The Paradise due to a lack of substantial roles. She spoke about how she perceived the actor’s career after rumours suggested that she would feature in a special number in Nani’s upcoming film. The Instagrammer also incorrectly identified the film as Kannada instead of Telugu.

Instead of addressing the rumours spoken about in the video, Keerthy had a hilarious comeback. She commented in Tamil, “Vera level ponga! Chinna correction. Nani nadippathu Telugu. Kannada alla. (It's on another level! Just a small correction: Nani is acting in a Telugu film, not a Kannada one).” Fans thought her comeback was hilarious, leaving laughter and fire emojis under it.

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Keerthy Suresh had a funny reply to rumours about her career.

About The Paradise

{{^usCountry}} Nani and Keerthy are close friends and have worked together twice. Their film Nenu Local (2017) was a commercial success. Their second film, Dasara (2023) was received well too. Nani is now working with Dasara director Srikanth Odela on The Paradise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nani and Keerthy are close friends and have worked together twice. Their film Nenu Local (2017) was a commercial success. Their second film, Dasara (2023) was received well too. Nani is now working with Dasara director Srikanth Odela on The Paradise. {{/usCountry}}

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The film’s teaser was released on Thursday and did not hint at Keerthy’s involvement. The cast list includes Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others. After two postponements, The Paradise will be released in theatres on September 24.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming work

Keerthy has Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy lined up for release. The filmmaker’s 10th film also stars Rishikanth and Sanath, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. It will be released in theatres on September 25 in a clash with The Paradise. This is Subbaraj’s next film after the 2025 Suriya and Pooja Hegde-starrer Retro. Expectations are high for it.

In Telugu, Keerthy will soon star in Rowdy Janardhana. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The film was initially scheduled for release in December. It remains to be seen if it’ll be released on time. She is also starring in Anil Ravipudi’s yet-to-be-titled film with Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram and Krithi Shetty. She also has films like Sathyavan Savithiri, Akka, and Raftaar in her lineup.