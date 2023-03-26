Kiara Advani celebrates Ram Charan's birthday on RC15 set with crew. See pics

Ram Charan turns 38 on March 27, Monday but his friends couldn't wait to celebrate his birthday. On Saturday, the team of RC15 rang in his birthday on the sets as they cut a cake amid a shower of rose petals. Ram Charan's co-star in the film, Kiara Advani was also present from the celebrations. (Also read: RC 15: Title and first look of Ram Charan’s film with Shankar and Kiara Advani to be released on his birthday)

Kiara Advani and the crew of RC15 celebrated Ram Charan's birthday a little early.

A bunch of photos from the sets show Ram Charan in a blue shirt and light blue pants, wearing sunglasses. Kiara is seen in a white top and blue jeans. Film's director S Shankar and choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva also joined them in casual outfits. Ram Charan cut the cake surrounded by the crew as Kiara and Shankar helped him out.

See the photos here:

The film RC15, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.RC 15 will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release in 2023.

A source close to the film informed ANI that Ram Charan recently grooved to 80-second-long dance step in a single take, leaving everyone awestruck.

"Ram Charan impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to the 80 second long dance step in a single step. RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor," the source shared.

Ram Charan was recently in US for the Oscars ceremony where his film RRR was nominated for Best Song. He also promoted the film amid its US re-release.

