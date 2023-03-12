Kiara Advani recalls meeting Ram Charan after RRR, responds to how he's changed post film's success: 'He’s so...'

Kiara Advani will be seen making her Telugu film debut with Ram Charan in a movie that is currently being dubbed RC15. The actor opened up about her co-star, and what changes she noticed in him since his film RRR became a worldwide phenomenon. Ram is in the US to attend Oscars 2023, where RRR's song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song. Speaking about Ram, Kiara said she met him after RRR, and they filmed for their Telugu movie after RRR's release. Also read: Ram Charan, wife Upasana visit Priyanka Chopra's LA mansion, pose with actor's mom and in-laws. See pics

Actor Ram Charan has collaborated for the first time with filmmaker Shankar in the upcoming yet-untitled film, which is currently dubbed RC 15. Producer Dil Raju in a latest interview had confirmed that plans are being made to reveal the film’s title and first look poster on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. Ram will turn 38 on March 27.

Speaking about her equation with Ram, Kiara Advani told News18, “It’s always lovely working with Ram. He’s a very, very fine actor and an excellent dancer. And this film will see both of us in a very different light." She added, "I met him after RRR. We also shot together after the release of the film. He’s still the same. He’s so grounded. He’s a humble and wonderful person. That’s what makes him the star that he is."

Ram Charan's wife Upasana also shares a close bond with Kiara. She wrote an apology message for Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra after they shared their first wedding photos. Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7 at Suryagrah Palace in Jaisalmer. Kiara captioned their wedding pictures on Instagram, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (We are booked for the whole life together now). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Upasana had commented, “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there, (hug emojis). Lots of love to both of you.”

Kiara will be next seen in the upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to be released on June 29. She was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

